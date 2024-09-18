Mark O'Meara looking forward to one more walk at Pebble Beach, his true happy place

“I was fortunate to win once at Pebble Beach with my buddy Jack Lemmon (the Hollywood actor) in tow,” seven-time TOUR winner Peter Jacobsen said. “Mark won five times at Pebble, with his dad in tow. To me, that’s just an incredible feat. It goes to show you how durable and resilient Mark is. Whenever you win one of those pro-am events, you’ve got to be able to turn it ‘on’ and ‘off.’ And Mark did it five times.”