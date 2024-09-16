Hall of Famer Mark O’Meara announces retirement

O’Meara has been hitting Pebble hard since his first trip to the Monterey Peninsula, for the California State Amateur in 1979, when he was a senior at Long Beach State. He was immediately taken by the beauty and mystique of the area. It also didn’t hurt that he won the 36-hole final match, 8 and 7, over Lennie Clements. O’Meara also won the U.S. Amateur that year by that same dominant margin, beating John Cook, 8 and 7, in the final match.