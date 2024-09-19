TGL presented by SoFi announces roster of custom hole designers for inaugural season
Design teams from Beau Welling Design, Nicklaus Design and Pizá Golf who will create the hole designs for the inaugural season of TGL presented by SoFi.. (Credit TGL)
Beau Welling Design, Nicklaus Design, Pizá Golf collaborated with Full Swing and TGL to create holes to challenge top PGA TOUR stars
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. – TGL presented by SoFi officially announced its three hole design groups – Beau Welling Design, Nicklaus Design and Pizá Golf – who in collaboration with TGL and its technology partner, Full Swing, created the dynamic custom holes in a never-before-seen mix of virtual and real-world golf design. Each hole will come to life at the custom-built SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, during TGL’s inaugural season beginning Jan. 7 in prime time on ESPN.
The three design groups each brought their own blend of creativity, tradition and innovation to create a total of 30 holes to be played throughout TGL’s season of weekly matches.
The design process:
- Each hole was designed specifically to challenge TGL’s six teams made up of top PGA TOUR players without the constraints of traditional golf course design, which needs to serve golfers with a wide spectrum of abilities.
- The holes are a mix of par 3s, par 4s and par 5s and will feature a variety of authentic settings, including links, canyons, coastal, desert and tropical landscapes.
- The design groups were tasked to create holes that were realistic, but also feature elements that are only possible in the digital environment of TGL.
“The holes for TGL presented by SoFi’s inaugural season capture the nature of this league as we push the boundaries of what is possible when fusing technology and live action, while remaining authentic and fun,” said Scott Armstrong, vice president of competitions and technology, TGL presented by SoFi. “The design groups brought an astounding level of creativity, meticulous attention to detail, and a true passion for creating holes that will bring a new form of entertainment to golf and sports fans. Full Swing’s virtual technology allowed the designers to expand the course footprint and introduce new elements that would be impossible on traditional courses.”
How it works within the competition:
- Each TGL match will be comprised of 15 of the 30 holes designed and will be chosen by the TGL competition committee.
- The holes begin as teams play their tee shots into TGL’s massive 64-foot by 53-foot screen.
- Once players’ shots land within approximately 50 yards from the hole in the virtual setting, teams move to the custom-built GreenZone that transforms to match the hole’s design.
- TGL’s GreenZone complex features a rotating surface and advanced topography-altering technology. The 22,475-square-foot short-game area includes a 41-yard-wide turntable that rotates the green 360 degrees to change approach angles. Additionally, the surface can morph its topography using nearly 600 actuators via Full Swing’s Virtual Green product, ensuring that every hole presents a fresh and dynamic challenge.
- The rotation of the turntable in the GreenZone, combined with the ability to change the topography of the green and the options of seven different hole locations creates thousands of hole-to-hole variations.
The three design groups:
- Beau Welling Design: A full-service, golf design and planning firm, Beau Welling Design is based in Greenville, South Carolina. Utilizing a holistic approach, BWD's design team seeks to create strategic, yet playable courses for players at every level that focus upon creative shot making and optionality from tee to green. BWD's client-focused team has more than 60 years of experience, assisting in the creation and development of over 120 award-winning golf courses around the world.
- Nicklaus Design: Located in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, Nicklaus Design is recognized for its unparalleled body of work and sustained excellence, having created 439 courses worldwide, in 47 countries and 40 U.S states. The firm’s talented team of architects create renowned designs that are known for their strategic layouts and meticulous attention to detail, offering a rich tradition of challenging golf courses that can be enjoyed by all levels of golfer. Since 1968, Nicklaus courses have hosted over 300 PGA TOUR sanctioned events.
- Pizá Golf: With design studios in San Diego and Puerta Vallarta, Pizá Golf is renowned for its innovative golf course design concepts. Awarded by top magazines like Forbes for its vision and creativity, this design firm's creations for TGL stand out as truly unique, blending artistic flair with architectural innovation, while also presenting fresh challenges to the players.
Below are the first two holes from each of the three design groups.
Beau Welling Design: "Our team is thrilled to see these talented, world-class PGA TOUR players test our designs in such a one-of-a-kind setting with TGL presented by SoFi. It's an honor to be included in this revolutionary project and we cannot wait for TGL to get started in early 2025,” said Beau Welling, founder and CEO of Beau Welling Design.
'Quick Draw' | Par 5 – 720/538 yards
A look at the desert-style par 5 "Quick Draw." (Credit TGL)
Description: This desert-style par 5 might be the ultimate risk-reward hole in TGL. Teams have a choice off the tee, play it safe to a generous fairway on the left or cut the angle and go big to a dramatic plateau rising from the canyon floor. The daring approach brings plenty of risk, but a successful shot puts teams in prime position to attack the green in two.
'Craic On' | Par 3 – 175 yards
A look at the links-style par 3 "Craic On." (Credit TGL)
Description: This links-style par 3 takes its inspiration from the hillocks and hollows of traditional linksland, with an exposed terrain and backdrop of rolling hills. As one of the shorter par 3s in TGL there will be the temptation to take it on, but wind will be its defense.
Nicklaus Design: “Designing holes for TGL Presented by SoFi was a great opportunity to push my creative skills to the limit. While I relied on many of our time-tested design techniques and philosophies, the innovative game-play experience forced me to approach the design in new and exciting ways. Throughout the process, I focused on variety, the importance of strategic decision-making, and the creation of bold, entertaining shots. All of us at Nicklaus Design are very proud to be a part of this exciting new golf competition, and we cannot wait to see how these world-class players decide to play these holes,” said Chad Goetz, master designer at Nicklaus Design.
'Bluebonnet' | Par 4 – 450/343 yards
A look at the short par 4 "Bluebonnet." (Credit TGL)
Description: Welcome to Texas Hill Country. Depending on the tee box, "Bluebonnet" either plays as a risk-reward drivable par 4 or a challenging long par 4. Playing the long par 4, teams will need to decide how much of the canyon to try and bite off. Those who challenge the canyon edge will be rewarded with a shorter approach on a more receptive angle to this elevated green. Any slight miscalculation here will be very penal. Standing on the tee of the short par 4, teams will again have to make a decision. A successful bold carry over the canyon will find a slope that feeds shots towards the green. More conservative play out to the left will still require precision to find the shallow fairway and a delicate pitch up the hill to the green over the front bunker.
'Cliffhanger' | Par 3 – 251 yards
A look at "Cliffhanger," a par 3 that plays over an ocean cove on the northern California coastline. (Credit TGL)
Description: This par 3 plays over an ocean cove to a green set back in the rocks and cypress trees of the northern California coastline. "Cliffhanger" is intended to play as a very long par 3, but it can also be played from various distances. As the hole shortens in length, the angles into the green increase in difficulty. No matter which tee is selected, strong ocean winds from the right will make it a challenge.
Pizá Golf: “To be part of a major milestone in golf history is one of the best feelings and privileges I could ever wish for,” said Agustin Pizá, founder of Pizá Golf and award-winning architect. “The excitement and nervousness of being commissioned by TGL presented by SoFi to design outside our element for the best players in the world, is truly special. Innovation is a great leap of faith onto the unknown, which we will only experience once. TGL will be a watershed and a beautiful alternative to the sport we love. I'm planning to enjoy it to the fullest. I can’t wait to see the reactions to our designs as they come to life on national television in January.”
'The Plank' | Par 4 – 380 yards
A look at "The Plank," a short 380-yard par 4. (Credit TGL)
Description: One of Agustin Pizá’s favorite holes. Teams will need to walk "The Plank" as they navigate this uphill hole with tricky diagonal bunkering. For this short 380-yard par 4, it could be tempting for teams to go for the driver, but three pot bunkers narrow the landing area adding risk to the aggressive play. If less than a driver is chosen off the tee, a well-placed tee shot still leaves a short approach and great chance at birdie.
'Serpent' | Par 5 – 603 yards
A look at the par 5 "Serpent." (Credit TGL)
Description: This par 5 snakes its way from tee to green, with penalty areas squeezing both sides the entire length of the hole. Getting home in two is in play but likely requires a gutsy blind shot into the green. With water protecting the front, the safer alternative is to play "Serpent" in three.