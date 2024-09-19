TGL presented by SoFi announces roster of custom hole designers for inaugural season

Description: Welcome to Texas Hill Country. Depending on the tee box, "Bluebonnet" either plays as a risk-reward drivable par 4 or a challenging long par 4. Playing the long par 4, teams will need to decide how much of the canyon to try and bite off. Those who challenge the canyon edge will be rewarded with a shorter approach on a more receptive angle to this elevated green. Any slight miscalculation here will be very penal. Standing on the tee of the short par 4, teams will again have to make a decision. A successful bold carry over the canyon will find a slope that feeds shots towards the green. More conservative play out to the left will still require precision to find the shallow fairway and a delicate pitch up the hill to the green over the front bunker.