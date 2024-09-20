First Tee participant Weston Wakefield lives out dream at PURE Insurance Championship
Weston Wakefield poses with his dad on the golf course (left) and at a First Tee event (right). (Credit Emma Wakefield)
Written by Doug Milne
“Do you know how much you’re worth to me?”
It was that question – asked every night, without deviation – that Brent Wakefield asked his son, Weston, as part of his bedtime ritual to help ease the young boy to sleep.
On Jan. 8, 2023, though, Brent’s forever-genuine inquiry came to an end. After battling cancer for three challenging years, the husband and father from Central Arkansas passed away, shortly after his 50th birthday.
While Brent is no longer here to enhance the lives of others, his wife, Emily, and their three children – Weston, Eli and Hollins – carry on his legacy, living by the example he set.
“He was the most fun dad and had the best sense of humor,” Emily recalled. “He took individual interests in each of the three kids. He loved them [each] uniquely.”
A shining example of what Brent set into motion comes to fruition this week in an exquisite part of Northern California. Now 16 years old, Weston found himself standing in awe of his surroundings at Pebble Beach Golf Links on Wednesday morning, prior to the start of the PURE Insurance Championship benefitting First Tee.
While the nomination and opportunity for Weston to compete in this week’s tournament – which pairs pros with First Tee golfers from across the country – gets credited to First Tee – Central Arkansas, it’s the life and memory of Brent that serves as Weston’s motivation.
As a young, home-schooled kid, Weston was active in a variety of team sports. But, according to Emily, he was very service-oriented and anything but aggressive. As such, the consensus was that an individual sport, like golf, might serve him well.
At the age of 8, Weston was introduced to golf and has never looked back.
“In golf, he doesn’t have to be the center of attention, but can still go and do his thing,” Emily explained. “With his personality type, we thought it would be a good fit for him. He has a calm personality and that mixes well with golf.”
“Every Saturday, me and my dad would just go out and mess around on the course together,” Weston said. “He really didn’t play golf outside of when he and I went out. He was just supportive of me playing. He was really genuine and loved us all so much.”
Not long after taking up the game, Weston was exposed to First Tee – Central Arkansas. It didn’t take long for the young, natural player to immerse himself into the program. Not only was First Tee a big hit with him, but also Weston and his family quickly became invaluable to those operating First Tee.
“The amazing staff at First Tee really jumped in and helped him, coached him and gave him direction,” said Emily. “As a parent, to have other people support him in ways I can’t has been tremendous. I am so incredibly thankful for First Tee. They have stepped up and done things beyond my imagination.”
When Weston’s father passed away in 2023, staff and volunteers of First Tee – Central Arkansas attended the memorial service and funeral. Not only did everyone come away with a better understanding of Brent’s positive impact, but they moved forward inspired to emulate the way he lived.
“It just shows his legacy for them to have come and seen what a great dad Weston had,” Emily said. “Some of the coaches had never even met my husband but were so moved by what they learned about him that they stepped up and wanted to help with Weston.”
Among those who never met Brent directly but witnessed the impact he made on others was First Tee volunteer Doug Ward. As Weston’s coach and caddie, Ward is right by Weston’s side – on and off the course.
Weston is part of a group of home-schooled boys with a shared desire to compete against other schools. To bring this dream to life, First Tee created a home-school team and named Ward the coach.
“He has been really supportive,” Weston said of Ward. “He’s been there for so many of my tournaments, so he has seen the good and the bad. He’s just really nice.”
“Brent left an incredible legacy, even mentoring other men via a men’s ministry he was involved in,” Emily said. “Those men impacted by my husband have now stepped in to take care of my boys.”
After hearing about the experience from another First Tee golfer who competed in the 2023 event, Weston discovered that his coaches had nominated him to apply for this year’s event.
“Golf has helped me with decision-making skills on and off the course,” Weston said. “It has also helped me with discipline and other skills helpful to make my way through life.”
In addition to golf, which he says he would like to continue playing in college, Weston is an accomplished drummer and avid runner. In fact, he recently completed his first half marathon. His goal of breaking two hours was achieved – with 30 minutes to spare.
Weston Wakefield enjoys playing the drums and running in addition to golf. (Credit Emma Wakefield)
“Golf is a lifelong sport,” Emily said. “It’s something he’s learning now, making connections through and setting the stage for things that will last forever.”
Among those connections is the unwavering love and support from PGA TOUR Champions winner and fellow Arkansas native Ken Duke.
“I told [Weston] it's a wonderful honor and experience to be here and that his dad would be so proud of him,” said Duke, whose own father got to see him compete at Pebble Beach in 2016, before passing away later that year. “Weston had been practicing at my club in Arkansas and, because of that connection, we’re paired together and looking forward to a wonderful time. I told him to enjoy the week and to know that his dad is so happy he made it here.”
Weston said after his rounds of golf – good and bad – he finds himself smiling, wondering what his dad would say to him.
“As his mom, seeing how humble he is with all he does is a blessing to me,” said Emily. “He’s got such great character and is probably the most self-disciplined, hardest-working child I know. Without my husband, there was a lot he had to step up for and help out with. He never hesitates and always does anything I need from him. So, for him to be recognized for that character and get to play in the PURE Insurance Championship benefitting First Tee is so wonderful.”
About his first time at Pebble Beach, Weston answered in three simple words: “It was amazing.”
“We are so grateful for First Tee,” Emily said. “As a home-schooled student, there are lots of opportunities for other sports, but few for golf. The First Tee has absolutely provided for us an opportunity we wouldn’t otherwise have.”
Weston summed up the Pebble Beach experience in just three words, but with regard to his late father’s nightly bedtime inquiry of “Do you know how much you’re worth to me,” his answer was – and always will be – just two words: “Yes.Everything.”