Will Zalatoris announces $25,000 donation to Grayson Murray Foundation

“Life on the PGA TOUR, a lot of people think it's really glamorous and it's very easy and, you know, it's not," Zalatoris said. "It's hard. You travel a lot; some guys might spend more time alone. I think the biggest thing is, speak up. Don’t be afraid to talk if you're going through something. And really from that day, I've had a lot of pros that have talked to me about some of the things that they've gone through.