On the road with Sahith Theegala superfans who drove 5,000-plus miles for FedExCup Playoffs alone

Then – someone call the auto club! – came their FedExCup Playoffs bender, a "Cannonball Run"-like spree in which they drove some 5,100 miles: Las Cruces, New Mexico, to Memphis (FedEx St. Jude Championship), Tennessee, to Denver (BMW Championship) to Atlanta (TOUR Championship) and back to Las Cruces. And, lo and behold, Theegala not only got to East Lake (he was never in doubt), but he finished a career-best third at the TOUR Championship and the FedExCup.