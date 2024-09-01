Timeline: Scottie Scheffler’s inevitable rise to FedExCup champion

Scheffler, 28, is the two-time reigning PGA TOUR Player of the Year and winner of the last two PLAYERS Championship titles. He’s comfortably No. 1 on the Official World Golf Ranking and is set to lead the U.S. Team at this month’s Presidents Cup at The Royal Montreal Golf Club. Now he’s the PGA TOUR’s season-long FedExCup champion, another notch in a spectacular golf journey that began as a tyke in New Jersey (creating his own courses around the house), progressed to adolescence in Dallas (wearing long pants to practice because he wanted to be like the pros) and has remained on an upward trajectory for nearly three decades.