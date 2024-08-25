Korea’s Si Woo Kim keeps fight alive at BMW Championship

Kim knows he must improve on his driving accuracy after missing six fairways which contributed to his dropped shots. The back nine at Castle Pines has also proven to be a tricky challenge for the Korean star who is 3-over on the inward stretch through 54-holes. With 18-holes remaining, he is projected to move from 44th to 33rd place on the FedExCup points list, with the top-30 on Sunday advancing into the TOUR Championship at East Lake, Atlanta.