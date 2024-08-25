FedExCup live blog: Track the top-30 race for TOUR Championship spots
Justin Thomas is among the top-30 bubble characters Sunday at the BMW Championship. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Top 30 on FedExCup after BMW Championship will advance to East Lake
Written by Kevin Prise @PGATOURKevin
Welcome to the final round of the BMW Championship, the final day for PGA TOUR players to earn spots in the TOUR Championship and likely qualify for all four major championships next season.
The top 30 on the FedExCup standings after the BMW Championship, contested at Castle Pines Golf Club outside Denver, Colorado, will qualify for the TOUR Championship at East Lake and maintain their hopes of a FedExCup title in the Starting Strokes format.
The top two on the BMW Championship leaderboard into Sunday, wily veterans Keegan Bradley and Adam Scott, both entered the week outside the top 30 on the FedExCup. Bradley was projected to move from No. 50 to No. 4, with Scott projected to move from No. 41 to No. 9. Based on their starting position, though, their spots at East Lake are far from yet guaranteed, which should make for a nail-biting afternoon ahead. Others around the top-30 bubble into Sunday included Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood, Brian Harman and Jason Day.
Keep it here for live updates of critical moments around the bubble as Sunday's drama unfolds high above sea level at Castle Pines.
2:40 p.m. ET: Both players in Sunday's final pairing, Keegan Bradley and Adam Scott, are hanging tough as they vie for the BMW Championship title and spots at East Lake. The two veterans share the lead at 13-under, two clear of Ludvig Aberg, as they play the sixth hole. Bradley would project to move from 50th to fifth on the FedExCup with a win; Scott would project from No. 41 to No. 4 with a win.
2:30 p.m. ET: It might be too little, too late, but Jason Day closes birdie-birdie to move to projected No. 32 on the FedExCup. Day stands T34 for the week at 1-over; he currently holds a 13.2% chance to make the top 30, per Data Golf.
Justin Thomas has been riding the bubble all day, and it's continuing, as he projects No. 30.
2:00 p.m. ET: The bubble's razor-thin margins are being exemplified by Tommy Fleetwood, who drains a 22-foot birdie at the par-4 sixth to move from T14 to T10 on the BMW leaderboard, and crucially from projected No. 31 to No. 27 on the FedExCup standings.
1:55 p.m. ET: Christiaan Bezuidenhout completes a final-round 69 at Castle Pines for a 1-over 289 total, and he's currently T34 for the tournament. Most importanly, he's projected No. 29 on the FedExCup standings, inside the critical top 30 as he seeks his first TOUR Championship appearance. It's a sizable jump after he finished No. 109 on last year's FedExCup (No. 106 on the FedExCup Fall).
He's far from a lock, though, as several bubble characters remain on the course and could bump him.
1:45 p.m. ET: Justin Thomas two-putts for par at Castle Pines' long par-4 18th, draining a 7-footer, to post a final-round 68 for a 72-hole total of 2-over 290. Now he waits.
Thomas, currently T37 for the week, began the week at No. 22 on the FedExCup standings and is currently projected No. 29. It's a shaky position, with players on the course who could impact his spot including Brian Harman, Tommy Fleetwood, Corey Conners, Chris Kirk (projected Nos. 30-33, respectively) and more.
1:33 p.m. ET: The par-5 14th hole could prove costly for current bubble boy Jason Day, whose second shot sailed out of bounds en route to a triple bogey. The setback moves Day from 30th to 31st on the projected FedExCup, moving Brian Harman to projected No. 30. Harman is T26 for the tournament (3 under) with 10 holes to play Sunday.
After a birdie at the par-5 17th hole, Justin Thomas stands T39 for the week (2-over) to the 72nd hole. Thomas is projected No. 29 on the FedExCup, but it could be a tenuous spot as the afternoon unfolds.
1:25 p.m. ET: The top-30 bubble is shifting fast and furious, with Jason Day currently the projected No. 30.
Day, who began the week at No. 25 on the FedExCup, began Sunday T38 on the tournament leaderboard and is 4 under through 13 holes, jumping nine spots to T29.
1:10 p.m. ET: Matt Fitzpatrick is fighting to make a last-ditch run to East Lake, and he's doing so without the use of his driver. Fitzpatrick, who entered the week at No. 33 on the FedExCup, suffered a hairline fracture in his driver midway through the front nine Sunday, but the damage's extent didn't render it out of play, per a conversation with PGA TOUR Rules staff on-site.
Under the USGA’s Model Local Rule G-9, a club is not replaceable solely because of a crack, and he was not permitted to replace it at the time due to lack of significant damage.
Fitzpatrick is even-par Sunday through 11 holes, 1-over total, and T32 for the week. He currently projects No. 41 on the FedExCup.
1:05 p.m. ET: As things stand, four players are projected to move inside the top 30 at the BMW Championship, led by 54-hole leader Keegan Bradley, who is projected to move from No. 50 to No. 4. Adam Scott (solo second) is projected to move from No. 41 to No. 9, with Alex Noren (T3) projected to vault from No. 45 to No. 21. Tommy Fleetwood (T8) is projected to move from No. 31 to No. 26.
The four players currently slated to fall outside the top 30 are Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Davis Thompson, Brian Harman and Denny McCarthy.
1 p.m. ET: There's no shortage of top-30 bubble action among Sunday's early starters at the BMW, with Justin Thomas taking center stage into his final few holes, currently projected No. 30 on the FedExCup.
Thomas is 3 under for the final round through 14 holes, 3 over for the tournament, and he stands T39 on the tournament leaderboard after beginning the day in a tie for 46th. The two-time major winner looks to be set up for a nervy afternoon on the bubble, similar to the fate of Keegan Bradley (who finished No. 50) and Tom Kim (who finished No. 51) at last week's FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Thomas, who fell short of the FedExCup Playoffs a season ago, entered the BMW at No. 22 on the FedExCup.
