FedExCup live blog: Track the top-30 race for TOUR Championship spots

The top two on the BMW Championship leaderboard into Sunday, wily veterans Keegan Bradley and Adam Scott, both entered the week outside the top 30 on the FedExCup. Bradley was projected to move from No. 50 to No. 4, with Scott projected to move from No. 41 to No. 9. Based on their starting position, though, their spots at East Lake are far from yet guaranteed, which should make for a nail-biting afternoon ahead. Others around the top-30 bubble into Sunday included Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood, Brian Harman and Jason Day.