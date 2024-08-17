Hideki Matsuyama builds five-shot lead at FedEx St. Jude Championship

That PLAYERS, of course, was abandoned after Round 1 due to COVID-19, so in that respect his 63 never happened – one of the myriad ways Matsuyama has never quite gotten his due. Last season it was injuries that obscured his talent. After shooting a final-round 65 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship to finish T16 and continue his season, he withdrew from the BMW Championship with a back injury. He also has dealt with on-and-off neck injuries.