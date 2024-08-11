Things go A-Rai at Wyndham, as Englishman rallies for first TOUR title
Written by Helen Ross @Helen_PGATOUR
GREENSBORO, N.C. – When Robert MacIntyre grabbed that emotional win at the RBC Canadian Open with his dad on the bag earlier this summer, Aaron Rai was among the first to offer his congratulations. Ditto for Cam Davis’ win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
“If I'm around in those situations, I'll always congratulate the winner,” Rai explained. “It's an amazing achievement and everyone has such a special journey to be playing on the PGA TOUR. When it culminates in a victory, it's incredibly special.”
And Rai found out firsthand how good it feels on Sunday after a final-round 64 that boosted him to his first PGA TOUR victory at the Wyndham Championship.
Billy Horschel was playing with Rai in the penultimate group over the final 36 holes on the marathon of a Sunday at Sedgefield Country Club. The two have become good friends since the Englishman moved to Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, at the beginning of last year.
Horschel was watching those scoreboards that Rai tried to avoid seeing and knew a four-shot deficit had turned into a one-stroke lead as the two stepped to the 18th tee as the shadows lengthened. Did he want to know where he stood, Horschel asked, and Rai indicated he didn’t. So, he just told his buddy to stay strong.
Rai admitted that 30 seconds later, he turned to his caddie and was told to just concentrate on playing a good hole. “He knows me pretty well,” Rai said. And when Rai drained that 8-foot birdie putt to seal the victory, Horschel was there on the sidelines pumping his fist and then wrapped him in a bear hug.
“He was very encouraging to me walking down that hole, which was extremely nice of him, just being extremely positive,” said Rai, as he sat beside the gleaming silver Sam Snead Trophy. “It shows how class of an act he truly is. … It was great to share that with him.
“And even in the score recording afterwards when I was told that we had won again, I felt really emotional, and it was really nice to share that moment with him.”
Aaron Rai's news conference after winning Wyndham Championship
Rai’s “special journey” was complete.
Rai, who is of Indian descent, grew up in Wolverhampton, England, and has been playing golf since he was about 5 years old. He says he actually came to the game “by mistake.” Rai’s father Amrik was an accomplished tennis player and tried to get the youngster to take up his game. But his forehand looked more like a golf swing, and so, the switch was made.
Rai’s dream of becoming a Formula 1 driver went by the wayside, as well, although he often wore Ferrari shirts and jackets when he played junior golf to honor his favorite driver, Michael Schumacher. As a teenager, he once made 207 10-foot putts in a row as part of an advertising campaign for a training aid – easily eclipsing the mark of 136. For the record, it took him about 90 minutes.
“I probably wouldn’t be able to make 207 in a row now,” Rai said. “That was when I was 15, so that's quite a long time ago now.”
Rai came up through the ranks in Europe, winning three times on the Challenge Tour and twice on the DP World Tour. He’s now a PGA TOUR champion in his 89th start and will open the FedExCup Playoffs ranked 25th with a good chance of reaching the TOUR Championship at East Lake.
Rai’s rise this year should come as no surprise. The 29-year-old ranks fourth in Strokes Gained: Total, eighth in Approach, 10th in Tee to Green and third in Driving Accuracy this year. He’s had six top-10 finishes this year and four have come in his last five starts.
Aaron Rai’s Round 4 winning highlights from Wyndham Championship
Rai credits the work he’s done with John Graham on his putting over the last few months as one of the keys. His dad has helped him visualize those putts better, as well. His short game has improved, his bunker play in particular.
“It just feels like a real steady progression this year and another layer of kind of consistency from the last year and the previous year,” Rai said.
The win will be a popular one among his peers. Within minutes of the conclusion, Matt Fitzpatrick had posted on X (formerly Twitter): “Not many nicer guys out on tour than Aaron Rai. So pleased for him.” Fitzpatrick also noticed Horschel’s class act: "Also (Horschel) willing him on down the last few holes! Top stuff!"
As for Rai, he was still letting the win sink in Sunday night. He planned to call his family and try to get some rest because he had a 5:30 a.m. flight to Memphis on Monday morning where he will play in the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
“I haven't really had much chance to think about that,” Rai said. “I think just that statement alone of being a PGA TOUR winner is truly a dream come true. To win on any professional golf tour is an incredible accomplishment.
“The PGA TOUR is the pinnacle of golf and it's amazing to be competing here week in, week out, but to have won a tournament is extremely special and something I'll always remember.”