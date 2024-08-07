FedExCup update: Wyndham defending champion Lucas Glover goes back to basics to vie for Playoffs spot

At No. 71, Charles Schwab Challenge winner Davis Riley needs a solo-73rd finish or better for a chance to tee it up in Memphis. In the six starts since his win in May, the 27-year-old has three MCs in six events and a best finish of T46 ... Andrew Putnam stands No. 72 on the FedExCup, needing a two-way T50 or better for a chance to move inside the top 70. The Pepperdine alum has notched six top-25s in 21 starts this season, highlighted by a T8 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. He played this year's Signature Events after finishing 35th on the 2023 FedExCup and will not want to surrender that status ... No. 73 Kurt Kitayama, who has two top-10s and five top-25s in 19 starts, will likely need a solo 28th or better. The 31-year-old University of Nevada-Las Vegas alum is riding high off a made cut at The Open and a T6 at the 3M Open into this week ... Luke List, who entered the year with a big push from his Sanderson Farms Championship in the 2023 FedExCup Fall, has struggled to No. 74, with 11 missed cuts in 21 starts, including seven missed cuts in his past eight starts. The 39-year-old needs a solo 27th or better to have a chance to make the Playoffs.