Horses for Courses: Jordan Spieth puts The British Open Championship made cut streak at risk
The Open returns to Royal Troon on the South Ayrshire coast of Scotland for the first time since 2016 and features 19 former event champions in the field of 158. Dating back to 1923, Royal Troon hosts for the 10th time, becoming the eighth venue to host 10 or more Open Championships.
Henrik Stenson (+25000) is the only man in the field who has won on the links 34 miles southwest of Glasgow. The only Swede to win a major championship, he posted 20-under 264 to set the event scoring record (in total and in relation to par). Plus his 63 on Sunday matched the course record. Leading the field in Greens in Regulation, he ranked second in Putts per GIR and was fifth in Fairways. Making the cut in 14 of his last 18 Open Championships, his T13 finish last year was his fourth T20 or better in his previous seven.
Players listed are in the field this week; 2024 season stats.
The four major championships examine all 14 clubs in the bag and test every facet of the game. Royal Troon added 195 yards for the 2024 edition and will play 7,385 yards, the third-longest course in Open history. The par 71 features the longest hole (No. 6, 623 yards) and the shortest hole (No. 8, 123 yards) in modern event history.
Rory McIlroy (+800) shared fifth place in 2016, two years after he won his first and only claret jug. The Open has produced seven top-10 paydays from 12 weekends over 14 career events. Cashing T6 in 2023 after running solo third in 2022, the four-time major winner has produced six top-10 finishes from his last eight Opens dating back to his win. In 2015, he became the first player since Ben Hogan (1954) unable to defend the title (soccer injury).
Making his 11th consecutive start, Jordan Spieth (+6600) aims for his sixth top-10 paycheck. Never missing the cut, the Texan won his third major championship (and only Open title) at Royal Birkdale in 2017. Cashing T9 at Carnoustie in defense, he ran solo second in 2021 and added T8 in 2022. The 13-time PGA TOUR winner has posted T30 or better in eight consecutive appearances.
The multiple challenges of links golf will test the best players in the world, from the tee box to the putting surfaces. Wind, weather and a demanding course layout produce difficult shots and decision-making. Mental toughness is also needed to fight through the bad breaks and bogeys that will happen. Royal Troon ranked second most difficult on TOUR in 2004 and played as the fourth most challenging venue in 2016, even with Stenson setting the tournament, course, and event scoring record.
Last year at Royal Liverpool, Brian Harman (+6600) extended the streak of first-time Open winners to 10 consecutive events. The Georgia native became the third left-handed winner after Phil Mickelson in 2013 and Bob Charles in 1963. After missing the cut in four of his first five visits, Harman’s victory by six shots last year capped a run of WIN-T6-T19 in three consecutive appearances.
The first seven holes are on the coast overlooking the Firth of Clyde and can provide scoring chances. The final 11 holes turn back to the north and require navigating the dunes, mounds, and gorse, which usually play into the wind. Deep pot bunkers, gorse, and the natural topography of the land will require shots both in the air and on the ground which avoid the penalties and provide chances to make par. Possessing multiple shot shapes and trajectories off the tee and into the greens will outweigh brute strength. Whereas all 14 clubs in the bag will factor this week, hitting more Fairways and GIR is the formula for contenders.
Recent winners Cameron Smith (+5000) and Collin Morikawa (+1600) have had mixed results outside their record-setting winning performances. Smith, the Australian, matched Stenson’s record of 20-under-par in 2022 at St. Andrews. His victory is his only payday inside the top 20 (T20, 2019), but he has made the cut in five straight. Morikawa also set the tournament scoring record at Royal St. George’s in 2021. Posting 265 on the par 70, he missed tying the event record by a shot but has not played the weekend in his last two visits across the pond.
Oddsmaker’s Extras
Shane Lowry (+4000) - A winner at Royal Portrush in 2019, the Irishman produced T12 in defense and T21 in 2022 before missing the weekend last year. Making the weekend six times from 11 appearances, he has posted T37 or better each time.
Cameron Young (+5500) - The last man to win for the first time on the PGA TOUR at The Open was Todd Hamilton at Royal Troon in 2004. Making his third appearance, the 2022 runner-up took home a share of T8 last year. Quick study!
Jason Day (+12500) - Unable to run down Harman last year, the Australian settled for a share of second, his second top-five in nine weekends. The 2015 PGA Champion at Whistling Straits has cashed in nine of 11 visits with five of the last seven registering T27 or better.
Tommy Fleetwood (+2500) - After missing the cut in his first three, the Southport, England, linksman has fired off T33 or better in his last six. The runner-up, albeit by six shots to Lowry at Royal Portrush in 2019, shared fourth in 2022 and 10th last season for three trips in four to the top 10.
Brooks Koepka (+4000) - The five-time major champion is still looking for his first win at the oldest major championship. Making his 10th start, he’s piled up four top-10 paydays but has five appearances outside T35, including his last two visits.
Adam Scott (+6600) - Playing every event since cashing T42 at Royal Troon in 2004, the Australian has cashed in 17 of the last 19 Opens. The 43-year-old hopes the tradition of veterans at Royal Troon continues. In 2016, there were EIGHT players 40 or older who finished T30 or better.
Robert MacIntyre (+3300) - Cashing T6 on debut, the Scotsman followed with T8 in the next edition. Yet to miss the weekend in four tries, the native son will try and continue his fantastic summer in front of more home fans this week.
Tyrrell Hatton (+2200) - After missing the cut in his first four attempts, the Englishman cashed T5 in the 2016 edition on these links. Making the weekend in five of his last seven, he’s added T6 in 2019, T11 in 2022, and T20 last year.
Phil Mickelson (+30000) - At 54, the 2013 Champion Golfer of the Year would be the oldest winner by seven years. Finishing a shot out of the playoff in 2004 on 9 under, he lost by three shots and finished second at 17 under to Stenson in 2016, his last finish inside the top 20. Hey, everybody needs a longshot!
