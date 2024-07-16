Horses for Courses: Jordan Spieth puts The British Open Championship made cut streak at risk

The first seven holes are on the coast overlooking the Firth of Clyde and can provide scoring chances. The final 11 holes turn back to the north and require navigating the dunes, mounds, and gorse, which usually play into the wind. Deep pot bunkers, gorse, and the natural topography of the land will require shots both in the air and on the ground which avoid the penalties and provide chances to make par. Possessing multiple shot shapes and trajectories off the tee and into the greens will outweigh brute strength. Whereas all 14 clubs in the bag will factor this week, hitting more Fairways and GIR is the formula for contenders.