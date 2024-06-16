Par-4 13th becomes drivable for U.S. Open Sunday

The hole measured 384 yards in Round 1, playing to a 4.02 average (the third easiest hole). It measured 378 yards in Round 2, playing as the day’s easiest hole (3.90). Then came Saturday, with a gnarly hole location tucked near the green’s front edge and nestled closely to a slope that was quick to feed balls off the front of the green. Despite the hole’s modest length and wedge approaches, there were seven holes that played easier in the third round; the hole averaged 4.20. Finau opined afterward that it was “the toughest pin on the whole championship, in my opinion.”