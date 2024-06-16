Par-4 13th becomes drivable for U.S. Open Sunday
A view of the 13th hole during the second round of the U.S. Open on the No. 2 Course at Pinehurst Resort on June 14, 2024, in Pinehurst, North Carolina. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR)
PINEHURST, N.C. – The persnickety par-4 13th hole at Pinehurst No. 2 frustrated multiple contenders on Saturday, as Ludvig Åberg and Tony Finau each made triple bogey to severely dent their chances of a U.S. Open title. This was contrasted with adequate birdie chances on the short par 4 – as 14 players made birdie Saturday, the most on any back-nine hole.
Expect the high variance to continue Sunday, as the USGA has moved up the tee on No. 13 for the U.S. Open’s final round, converting the hole to a true drivable par 4 that measures just 316 yards. The hole location is positioned on the green’s front-middle portion, 11 paces from the front and 12 paces from the green’s left edge.
The hole measured 384 yards in Round 1, playing to a 4.02 average (the third easiest hole). It measured 378 yards in Round 2, playing as the day’s easiest hole (3.90). Then came Saturday, with a gnarly hole location tucked near the green’s front edge and nestled closely to a slope that was quick to feed balls off the front of the green. Despite the hole’s modest length and wedge approaches, there were seven holes that played easier in the third round; the hole averaged 4.20. Finau opined afterward that it was “the toughest pin on the whole championship, in my opinion.”
Sunday’s hole location might be a bit gentler, but with players hitting driver into the green rather than wedge, the preferred landing area isn’t exactly generous either. Driver or 3-wood into the green, or iron-wedge, could be a pivotal decision point for contenders come late Sunday afternoon.
