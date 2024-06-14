Scottie Scheffler will have to wait on weekend fate at U.S. Open
Scottie Scheffler shot a 4-over 74 in Round 2 of the U.S. Open. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Written by Kevin Prise @PGATOURKevin
PINEHURST, N.C. – World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is sweating the cut line at the U.S. Open, a startling reality but a testament to golf’s unpredictability.
Scheffler hasn’t missed a cut since the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship (22 months ago), but after failing to make a birdie Friday at Pinehurst No. 2, the streak is very much in jeopardy. He stands at 5-over 145 through two rounds in the Carolina Sandhills, with 4-over 144 the likeliest cut line as of 1 p.m. Friday, per Data Golf.
"This golf course can be unpredictable at times, and maybe they got the better of me the last couple days," Scheffler said afterward.
It’s a borderline shocking development for the far-and-away world No. 1, but it shows the week-to-week uncertainty of golf – even for a player amidst a historically dominant stretch of ball-striking. Prior to competition, Scheffler was listed at +280 to win the U.S. Open, while his odds to miss the cut were +800. These numbers might seem lofty, but they’re a testament to his top-tier form; he arrived at Pinehurst with five wins in his last eight starts, including a victory at last week’s Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
Scheffler has struggled around Pinehurst, though. After an opening-round, 1-over 71, he failed to make a birdie in a second-round 74 on Friday morning – his first birdie-less round on TOUR since the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge (Round 4). Starting the second round on No. 10, he turned in 2-over 37 – with bogeys on both back-nine par 3s, Nos. 15 and 17. His second nine featured eight pars and a costly double bogey at the par-5 fifth, which he’ll likely lament if he fails to make the weekend.
At the fifth, Scheffler found the fairway off the tee with just 267 yards to the hole, but his second shot caught the wiregrass left of the green and he had a short-game escapade from there. His third shot failed to reach the putting surface and rolled back into the wiregrass, and he played his fourth shot over the green. He chipped to 15 feet and two-putted for 7.
Scheffler’s tee shot at his final hole, the par-3 ninth, caught a greenside bunker, but he blasted to 4 feet and converted the par putt to maintain reasonable hopes of playing the weekend.
Now he waits, with a 36-hole total of 5-over 145. The top 60 players and ties will make the 36-hole cut at Pinehurst; at the time of Scheffler’s finish (roughly 1 p.m. Friday), 4-over 144 was projected as the most likely cut line (52%) per Data Golf.
The next likeliest cut line was 5-over 145 (41%), with 3-over 143 listed with a 5.9% chance.
Hence at his time of finish, the stats suggested Scheffler would miss the cut at the U.S. Open – although the increasingly firm afternoon conditions will give him a puncher’s chance.
"I don't think 5 over is going to get me to the weekend, but I'm proud of how I fought today," Scheffler said. "I gave myself a good chance."
