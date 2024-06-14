Scottie Scheffler will have to wait on weekend fate at U.S. Open

It’s a borderline shocking development for the far-and-away world No. 1, but it shows the week-to-week uncertainty of golf – even for a player amidst a historically dominant stretch of ball-striking. Prior to competition, Scheffler was listed at +280 to win the U.S. Open, while his odds to miss the cut were +800. These numbers might seem lofty, but they’re a testament to his top-tier form; he arrived at Pinehurst with five wins in his last eight starts, including a victory at last week’s Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.