Be kind to yourself – it’s the U.S. Open

It’s a universal ideal, in golf and life, but it’s easier said than done. Nowhere in golf is it more difficult than at the U.S. Open, specifically this U.S. Open, where pars are precious and finicky conditions can allow emotions to fester. The wiregrass at Pinehurst No. 2 means unpredictable lies that can encourage aggressive plays – but also cause the clubface to twist and send an approach veering sideways. Donald Ross’ turtleback greens can create a game of ping-pong – like Scheffler at the par-5 fifth hole Friday, leading to a double bogey that nearly led to his first missed cut in 22 months (he grinded out four straight closing pars to ultimately make the cut on the number). Or Patrick Cantlay, who was just beyond the green in two at the par-4 eighth Friday and hit his third back across the green en route to double bogey. Cantlay, seemingly emotionless on the course (whether true or not), remained calm with a back-nine 35 to enter the weekend one off the lead.