Five Cinderellas who could factor at U.S. Open

Nineteen years ago, Jason Gore made magic at the U.S. Open at Pinehurst, playing in Sunday’s final group as a Korn Ferry Tour member. That day didn’t go as planned (he shot 84 and finished T49), but the energy and support from that week propelled Gore to three Korn Ferry Tour wins and his first TOUR title later that summer. It’s something about the U.S. Open that can’t be quantified but is very real – any highly skilled player can tee it up against the game’s best. As far as high-level sporting competitions go, it’s a melting pot that stands alone.