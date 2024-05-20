Blackstone named PGA TOUR Official Marketing Partner
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — The PGA TOUR announced Monday a multi-year official marketing partnership with Blackstone Products that names the outdoor cooking equipment provider the Official Griddle of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions.
The agreement, through 2028, will see Blackstone engage across the PGA TOUR landscape through content, player relationships and onsite activations at tournaments nationwide, introducing professional golf fans to the rising popularity of griddle cooking.
“We’re extremely proud to be the Official Griddle of the PGA TOUR," said Roger Dahle, Founder and CEO of Blackstone Products. "This partnership marks the beginning of an exciting new journey, merging our love for the game with our passion for outdoor cooking. This partnership celebrates our shared values of excellence, innovation and bringing people together.”
“We are thrilled to introduce Blackstone’s elevated outdoor cooking experience to PGA TOUR fans as part of this exciting new partnership,” said Brian Oliver, PGA TOUR executive vice president, Corporate Partnerships. “Whether for the grilling novice or culinary expert, Blackstone offers a range of products that fit the needs of any home chef. It’s exciting to have another rising consumer-based company join our family of partners, bringing a new level of engagement potential with our players and fans.”
Since launching the first griddle design in 2008 with its core 36-inch griddle, Blackstone Products has empowered home chefs of all skill levels to cook outdoors for breakfast, lunch and dinner. By allowing consumers to cook anything, anytime, anywhere, griddling has higher customer engagement than any other outdoor cooking style.
Griddle cooking has redefined the outdoor cooking market by providing consumers with a faster, more convenient and more versatile cooking experience as opposed to traditional cooking methods.