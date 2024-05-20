Blackstone named PGA TOUR Official Marketing Partner

“We are thrilled to introduce Blackstone’s elevated outdoor cooking experience to PGA TOUR fans as part of this exciting new partnership,” said Brian Oliver, PGA TOUR executive vice president, Corporate Partnerships. “Whether for the grilling novice or culinary expert, Blackstone offers a range of products that fit the needs of any home chef. It’s exciting to have another rising consumer-based company join our family of partners, bringing a new level of engagement potential with our players and fans.”