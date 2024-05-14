Tiger Woods tempers expectations at PGA Championship

“Well, I wouldn't say the walk's that difficult,” Woods said of Valhalla, which will measure some 7,609 yards. “I know it's a long walk, it's a big piece of property. More than anything, just stay out of the rough. This is a big golf course, and if you get in the rough here, yeah, things could get a little bit sore, but if I drive it well and do the things I need to do and what I did 24 years ago, hopefully it works.”