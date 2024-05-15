PGA Championship roundtable: Pressing questions heading into second major

Paul Hodowanic: The PGA Championship has a type, at least it's starting to. They've settled into big brawny venues like Oak Hill, Bethpage Black and Bellerive and adopted what Max Homa called "the old model of the U.S. Open, but a bit easier." They'll head to Quail Hollow next year. The courses are long with relatively narrow fairways, penal rough and small greens. That's Valhalla this year. Driver will be an important club, as will players' long-iron game. I don't love that type of golf every week, but it's a structure that's proven to test the game's top players. For that, I'm excited. As for favorite holes, I'd nominate the par-3 14th, as well. Wyndham Clark got to the tee and asked if it was a par 4. Meanwhile, Tiger Woods hit it to 15 feet. I'm excited to see how the field plays that. What's my least favorite hole? There are a few non-descript par 4s, including No. 1. By itself, it's fine. But it doesn't blow you away as a starting hole.