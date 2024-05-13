Scottie Scheffler spotted on range at PGA Championship

Scheffler was listed in the PGA Championship field, but his status for the year’s second major was uncertain since it was so close to the due date for wife Meredith to deliver the couple’s first child. He has won four of his previous five starts, and his wife was visibly pregnant while attending the first two of those wins, the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard and THE PLAYERS Championship in March. She was home in Dallas because of the approaching due date when Scottie won the Masters and RBC Heritage last month.