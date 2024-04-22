Scottie Scheffler makes remarkable look routine, wins RBC Heritage comfortably

That mental strength is driven partly by on-course performance. Scheffler has regained confidence on the greens after switching to a mallet putter. That helps. But it’s also bred from his consistent cadence off the course. After pouring in eight birdies on Saturday, seven of which came from inside 12 feet, Scheffler did what he often does on the road. He went back to the rental house with frequent TOUR roommate and best friend Sam Burns and watched a movie. Tom Kim stopped by, as he had a few other times during the week. The routine was the same.