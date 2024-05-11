Wells Fargo Championship: How to watch Round 4, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Round 4 of the Wells Fargo Championship gets underway Sunday from Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. The PGA TOUR returns to Quail Hollow for the sixth Signature Event of the season.
Xander Schauffele entered the third round with a four-shot lead, but exited it clinging to a single-stroke advantage over Rory McIlroy. Schauffele carded a 70 on Moving Day, with McIlroy shooting the round of the day in a bogey-free 67 to close the gap. Those two will head to the final group with Schauffele looking to overcome a 32-tournament winning drought and McIlroy looking for his second win in the last three weeks (Zurich Classic of New Orleans). Other contenders include Sungjae Im, who sits at 8-under three-back of McIlroy, and Sepp Straka, coming in at 7-under.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET):
Television:
- Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)
PGA TOUR LIVE:
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: 7:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee: 9:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured groups: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured holes: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+
- Main feed: Primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
Featured groups (all times in ET)
SUNDAY
Main feed group
- 9:40 a.m.: Patrick Cantlay, Wyndham Clark
Marquee groups
- 9:50 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Jake Knapp
- 10:00 a.m.: Viktor Hovland, Matt Kuchar
Featured groups
- 8:45 a.m.: Austin Eckroat, Sahith Theegala
- 9:10 a.m.: Rickie Fowler, Shane Lowry
Featured holes
- Nos. 4 (par 3), 6 (par 3), 14 (par 4), 17 (par 3)