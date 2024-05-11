Wells Fargo Championship: How to watch Round 4, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

Xander Schauffele entered the third round with a four-shot lead, but exited it clinging to a single-stroke advantage over Rory McIlroy. Schauffele carded a 70 on Moving Day, with McIlroy shooting the round of the day in a bogey-free 67 to close the gap. Those two will head to the final group with Schauffele looking to overcome a 32-tournament winning drought and McIlroy looking for his second win in the last three weeks (Zurich Classic of New Orleans). Other contenders include Sungjae Im, who sits at 8-under three-back of McIlroy, and Sepp Straka, coming in at 7-under.