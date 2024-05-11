PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Wells Fargo Championship: How to watch Round 4, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

1 Min Read

Latest

Loading...
    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    Round 4 of the Wells Fargo Championship gets underway Sunday from Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. The PGA TOUR returns to Quail Hollow for the sixth Signature Event of the season.

    Xander Schauffele entered the third round with a four-shot lead, but exited it clinging to a single-stroke advantage over Rory McIlroy. Schauffele carded a 70 on Moving Day, with McIlroy shooting the round of the day in a bogey-free 67 to close the gap. Those two will head to the final group with Schauffele looking to overcome a 32-tournament winning drought and McIlroy looking for his second win in the last three weeks (Zurich Classic of New Orleans). Other contenders include Sungjae Im, who sits at 8-under three-back of McIlroy, and Sepp Straka, coming in at 7-under.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.

    Leaderboard | Tee times

    HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET):

    Television:

    • Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)

    PGA TOUR LIVE:

    Sunday
    Stream 1Main feed: 7:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee: 9:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured groups: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured holes: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    • Main feed: Primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and free on PGATOUR.COM/liveaudio:

    • Sunday: 1-6 p.m.



    Featured groups (all times in ET)

    SUNDAY

    Main feed group

    • 9:40 a.m.: Patrick Cantlay, Wyndham Clark

    Marquee groups

    • 9:50 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Jake Knapp
    • 10:00 a.m.: Viktor Hovland, Matt Kuchar

    Featured groups

    • 8:45 a.m.: Austin Eckroat, Sahith Theegala
    • 9:10 a.m.: Rickie Fowler, Shane Lowry

    Featured holes

    • Nos. 4 (par 3), 6 (par 3), 14 (par 4), 17 (par 3)

    Must reads

    Xander Schauffele leads Rory McIlroy by one at Wells Fargo Championship

    Sungjae Im takes wild ride to stay in hunt at Wells Fargo

    Explaining Schauffele’s ruling from first round of Wells Fargo Championship

    Purse breakdown: Wells Fargo Championship

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.