Sungjae Im takes wild ride to stay in hunt at Wells Fargo Championship

"The course set-up was really difficult today," said Im following his round. "Especially the greens were not very receptive and it was very difficult to calculate the distance on the second shot, but I think I managed to control it well and didn't take too many risks, especially in the back nine, when the wind picked up and made it a bit more difficult. I struggled on 16, 17 and 18, but I made a really big save on 18, so I think I can keep this good momentum playing well tomorrow."