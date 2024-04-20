RBC Heritage: How to watch Round 4, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

Round 4 from the RBC Heritage gets underway Sunday from the iconic Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, South Carolina. Reigning Masters champion Scottie Scheffler highlights the field at the RBC Heritage. Last year's champion Matt Fitzpatrick looks looks to become the first golfer to go back-to-back at the RBC Heritage since Boo Weekley in 2007-08. Ludvig Åberg, fresh off his solo second-place finish at the Masters, debuts at Hilton Head after earning his spot in the field via the Aon Next 10.