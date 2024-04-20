PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
RBC Heritage: How to watch Round 4, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

1 Min Read

Latest

    Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM

    Round 4 from the RBC Heritage gets underway Sunday from the iconic Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, South Carolina. Reigning Masters champion Scottie Scheffler highlights the field at the RBC Heritage. Last year's champion Matt Fitzpatrick looks looks to become the first golfer to go back-to-back at the RBC Heritage since Boo Weekley in 2007-08. Ludvig Åberg, fresh off his solo second-place finish at the Masters, debuts at Hilton Head after earning his spot in the field via the Aon Next 10.

    Scheffler takes a one-stroke lead into Sunday at Harbour Town with an 8-under 63. Sepp Straka sits one back of him at 15-under, while Collin Morikawa sits in solo third at 14-under. Åberg carded a 3-under 68 to sit three off the pace.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.

    Leaderboard | Tee times

    HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)

    Special programming alerts:

    • PGA TOUR Originals: 'Chasing Tiger presented by Genesis' – In his decorated career, Tiger Woods has left his mark on the PGA TOUR record books. While celebrating the worthy challengers who hope to chase Tiger’s historic records, “PGA TOUR Originals: Chasing Tiger” pays tribute to how vast some of those record numbers truly are.
      • Sunday: 2-3 p.m. on CBS

    PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+

    Sunday
    Stream 1Main feed: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured groups: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured holes: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    • Main feed: Primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and free on PGATOUR.COM/liveaudio:

    • Sunday: 1-6 p.m.


    FEATURED GROUPS

    Main Feed Group

    • 11:25 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Matt Fitzpatrick

    Marquee Groups

    • 8:35 a.m.: Keegan Bradley, Jake Knapp
    • 9:40 a.m.: Jason Day, Shane Lowry

    Featured Groups

    • 8:45 a.m.: Tommy Fleetwood, Matthieu Pavon
    • 8:55 a.m.: Sam Burns, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

    Featured Holes:

    • 4 (par 3), 7 (par 3), 14 (par 3), 17 (par 3)

