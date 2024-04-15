Boo Weekley reflects on contrasting victories in back-to-back years at RBC Heritage

Once we restarted the round, what they saw me do was chip in on 17 for par. After I flubbed a chip on my first try, I walked up to my ball. I was aggravated, so on my second chip, I only wanted to get it on the green and make a putt for bogey. Instead, I chipped in. Then on 18, I hit my second shot approach into the par-4 finishing hole, and I thought it was going to be pin-high. Instead, it rolled off the back of the green. Then I made things worse with a chip that hit on the downside of the green and rolled off on the other side of the green. I was afraid it was going to go into the hazard. I was definitely facing bogey again. But I got over there and saw I had a perfect lie.