'It feels inevitable at this point': A dominant Scottie Scheffler takes control of RBC Heritage

The normal rules don’t apply to Scheffler, and, although he plays the same course as his competitors, he has stood in a league of his own. There’s not much to suggest Sunday will go any different than Sundays of the last two months. Scheffler only elevated his performance when he was in this position. He co-led Bay Hill Club & Lodge after three rounds, then shot 66 on Sunday, the day's low round, to win by six. Scheffler tied the week's low round on Sunday at THE PLAYERS to come roaring back and win. And at Augusta National Golf Club last week, Scheffler stayed steady as the rest of the contenders fell victim to the Masters pressure, gliding to a four-shot victory.