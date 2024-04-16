Rickie Fowler, wife Allison announce baby No. 2 arriving this summer
2 Min Read
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
The Fowler foursome is upon us.
Rickie Fowler and his wife Allison are expecting their second child this summer, Fowler announced Tuesday on Instagram. The couple’s first daughter, 2-year-old Maya, was born on Nov. 18, 2021. The second baby’s due date is Aug. 4, Fowler told Golfweek.
“Maya with shoes ready for her baby sister…we’re excited to be a foursome later this summer!” Fowler wrote in an Instagram caption. The accompanying photo showed him smiling with Allison and Maya, both in matching Masters white caddie jumpsuits.
Maya Fowler stole the show at last week’s Masters Par 3 Contest (alongside Jordan Spieth’s son Sammy), frolicking in the fairways and getting acclimated to the bunker rake – perhaps foreshadowing a future caddying gig for her dad? Fowler proceeded to win the Par 3 Contest amidst the feel-good vibes.
“Been around plenty of the little kids over the years, but a little different when we have our own out there,” Fowler said. “So special way for us first time having my daughter with my wife and I, and something we'll always have.”
Maya Fowler and Sammy Spieth were born four days apart and are “basically best friends,” Fowler said at the Masters Par 3 Contest. Hence the victory wasn’t the best part of that day at Augusta National, Fowler expressed – it was seeing his daughter spend time with a friend.
With Scottie and Meredith Scheffler expecting their first child in the coming weeks, the Fowlers’ second child will have another natural playmate as well.
Fowler snapped a four-year winless drought with a victory at last summer’s Rocket Mortgage Classic, his first TOUR title as a dad. That allowed for a celebration with Maya that he’ll always cherish.
“To finally get one finished off, Maya may or may not really ever remember it, but at least we'll have some special images to help her remember today,” Fowler said at the time.
Future wins will come as a family of four.