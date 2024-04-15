RBC Heritage: How to watch Round 1, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

Round 1 action from the RBC Heritage gets underway Thursday from the iconic Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, South Carolina. Fresh off his second green jacket in three years, reigning Master champion Scottie Scheffler is, for now, set to tee it up at the RBC Heritage. So is defending champion Matt Fitzpatrick, who looks to become the first golfer to go back-to-back at the RBC Heritage since Boo Weekley in 2007-08. Ludvig Åberg, fresh off his solo second-place finish at the Masters, will make his debut at Hilton Head after earning his spot in the field via the Aon Next 10.