RBC Heritage: How to watch Round 1, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
Round 1 action from the RBC Heritage gets underway Thursday from the iconic Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, South Carolina. Fresh off his second green jacket in three years, reigning Master champion Scottie Scheffler is, for now, set to tee it up at the RBC Heritage. So is defending champion Matt Fitzpatrick, who looks to become the first golfer to go back-to-back at the RBC Heritage since Boo Weekley in 2007-08. Ludvig Åberg, fresh off his solo second-place finish at the Masters, will make his debut at Hilton Head after earning his spot in the field via the Aon Next 10.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)
Television:
- Thursday-Friday: 2-6 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)
Special programming alerts:
- 'On the Range': The RBC Heritage will feature PGA TOUR LIVE's "On the Range," with live action straight from the practice grounds at Harbour Town Golf Links. The show will include expert analysis, Golfbet previews and DraftKings betting insights, player interviews and more.
- Wednesday: 3:30-5 p.m. on PGATOUR.COM, YouTube and Golf Channel
- PGA TOUR Originals: 'Chasing Tiger presented by Genesis' – In his decorated career, Tiger Woods has left his mark on the PGA TOUR record books. While celebrating the worthy challengers who hope to chase Tiger’s historic records, “PGA TOUR Originals: Chasing Tiger” pays tribute to how vast some of those record numbers truly are.
- Sunday: 2-3 p.m. on CBS
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Main feed: 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Main feed: 7:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Main feed: 7:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured group: 2-6 p.m.
|Featured group: 2-6 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee: 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Marquee: 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Marquee: 8:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Marquee: 8:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured group: 2.-6 p.m.
|Featured group: 2 -6 p.m.
|Featured group: 1.-6 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured groups: 8:15 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Featured groups: 8:15 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Featured groups: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured groups: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured hole: 2-6 p.m.
|Featured hole: 2-6 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured holes: 8:15 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Featured holes: 8:15 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Featured holes: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured holes: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured hole: 2-6 p.m.
|Featured hole: 2-6 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+
- Main feed: Primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Thursday-Friday: noon-6 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.