Scottie Scheffler, one off Masters lead, would leave if wife goes into labor

Scheffler got up-and-down for birdie on the par-5 second hole and added another birdie at the par-3 sixth hole, where he hit his tee shot to 20 feet. He then made four birdies in a five-hole stretch on the second nine. He holed out a bunker shot on the par-3 12th, then made birdie on the par-5 13th after his ball stayed out of the creek surrounding the green and he got up-and-down for another birdie. He missed a 12-foot eagle putt on the par-5 15th and tapped in for birdie before hitting his tee shot to 3 feet at the par-3 16th.