Scottie Scheffler, one off Masters lead, would leave if wife goes into labor
2 Min Read
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
AUGUSTA, Ga. – Scottie Scheffler has seemed unstoppable over the past month, and Thursday was no exception. Despite strong winds that buffeted Augusta National on Thursday, Scheffler shot a bogey-free 66 to sit one off the lead in the suspended first round of the Masters.
Scheffler, the 2022 Masters champion, entered the week as the unquestioned favorite after finishing either first or second in his past three PGA TOUR starts. He won the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard and became the first player to win back-to-back PLAYERS Championships before finishing second at the Texas Children’s Houston Open.
“It's always nice getting around here bogey-free. I did a good job of staying patient today,” Scheffler said. “We kept the golf course in front of us. And, I mean, I executed some really nice up-and-downs to keep the round going.”
Half of Scheffler’s birdies came on par 3s, and the other half came on the par-5s.
Scheffler got up-and-down for birdie on the par-5 second hole and added another birdie at the par-3 sixth hole, where he hit his tee shot to 20 feet. He then made four birdies in a five-hole stretch on the second nine. He holed out a bunker shot on the par-3 12th, then made birdie on the par-5 13th after his ball stayed out of the creek surrounding the green and he got up-and-down for another birdie. He missed a 12-foot eagle putt on the par-5 15th and tapped in for birdie before hitting his tee shot to 3 feet at the par-3 16th.
“We stole a few shots on the par 3s, I felt like, and then I played the par 5s well,” said Scheffler, whose wife Meredith is home pregnant with the couple’s first child. Scheffler said Thursday that they were “underprepared” for the arrival but that he does not expect her to go into labor this week. He would leave the tournament if she does go into labor.
“I wouldn't say I'm very concerned,” Scheffler said. “We haven't seen any of the early signs. But pregnancy is weird. It can happen at any time. (We have) open lines of communication and she can get ahold of me if she needs to.
“I'm ready to go at a moment's notice.”
The way Scheffler has been playing, that may be the field’s only chance.