Three key takeaways from rookie Jake Knapp and PGA Coach John Ortega's Masters prep

On maximizing short-game scoring, Ortega says: “Before you play, practice your chipping and putting a ton because you’re going to be scrambling and you’re going to need to be making par putts or take advantage of birdies when you happen to hit it close. In your warm-up, hit a lot of drives and see which way it’s going so you know what to expect. Know the safety so you can put it in play. And then work on your chipping and putting because you’re going to be doing a lot of it. If you can get up and down, that’d be the best advice I could give.”