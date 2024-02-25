It’s Jake Knapp time at Mexico Open at Vidanta

Knapp started Sunday with “the three worst holes” he could have played, going bogey-par-bogey. The lead, however, was still two shots. The numbers show that his strengths from the first 54 holes of the week – his ball-striking, and especially his putting from the previous round – just weren’t there. He made up for it, however, with his short-game prowess. He was 56th in the field on Saturday in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green but ranked 13th in the same stat in the final round. He hit only two fairways Sunday, the fewest by a TOUR winner on record. But he ranked No. 1 for the week in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green and didn’t miss a putt inside 5 feet. That’ll work.