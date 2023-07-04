Former nightclub bouncer Jake Knapp seeks PGA TOUR ID

Knapp said he’s more comfortable than ever on both the stage and with his swing. He learned a bunch while struggling through the COVID-impacted season, and the comfort combined with feeling good enough to compete has resulted in a heaping handful of good results already. His month away from competing – while working at The Country Club – allowed him the necessary perspective on how much he appreciates what he does for a living. During that time, he also went back to work with his childhood coach, John Ortega. When Knapp first made it to the Korn Ferry Tour, Ortega and Knapp agreed that there wasn’t much he could teach anymore.