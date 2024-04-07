Akshay Bhatia improvises, innovates his way to victory at Valero Texas Open

It wasn’t just her. Bhatia’s fiancé, Presleigh Schultz, met him on the green for a long, tight embrace. It was fitting that Bhatia won the Valero Texas Open, of all tournaments on the schedule. He and Schultz, who’s from Mississippi, met there in 2021. Bhatia messaged her on Instagram when she was a student at Texas A&M. He told her he was playing a golf tournament in San Antonio and invited her to meet him there. She’d never been to a golf tournament before. She went, changing her life and his.