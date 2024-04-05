Tommy Fleetwood shoots 3-under, in contention at Valero while caddy Ian Finnis out with illness
1 Min Read
Written by Kevin Robbins
SAN ANTONIO — Ian Finnis, the longtime caddie for Tommy Fleetwood, was forced to skip the Valero Texas Open this week due to lingering illness.
“He was sick before Christmas,” Fleetwood said. “He came out at the start of the year, and he’s basically had some sort of infection. It’s been prolonged.”
The two competed in THE PLAYERS Championship together. Fleetwood said they decided after their tie for 35th that Finnis would take off this week to rest up for the Masters Tournament.
“He’s definitely moving in the right direction,” Fleetwood said. “Hopefully he’ll be good enough to come out next week.”
On the bag for Fleetwood in San Antonio is Adrian Rietveld, a senior manager at TaylorMade who works closely with Fleetwood, Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler on equipment issues.
Fleetwood shot a 3-under 69 in the morning wave Friday. He finished at 4-under through two rounds, in contention heading into the weekend.