PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
21M AGO

Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Round 2: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

1 Min Read

Latest

Loading...
    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    Round 2 action from the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches gets underway Friday from PGA National, the first event of the TOUR's annual Florida Swing. The long-running PGA TOUR event may have a new title sponsor but many familiar faces will be in the field.

    Both Chad Ramey and S.H. Kim carded bogey-free opening rounds of 64 at the notoriously challenging PGA National's Champion course to share the first-round lead. Cameron Young leads a pack of six players just one shot back at 6-under par. Billy Horschel and Erik van Rooyen are among seven players at 5-under heading into Friday. The 2012 Champion Rory McIlroy navigated his way around PGA National for a 4-under 67. Others at 4-under include FedExCup points leader Matthieu Pavon, Cognizant defending champion Chris Kirk and 2022 runner-up Shane Lowry.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.

    Leaderboard | Tee times

    HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Friday: 2-6 p.m. (Golf Channel)
    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (NBC)

    PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+

    FridaySaturdaySunday
    Stream 1Main feed: 6:45 a.m.-2 p.m.Main feed: 6:45 a.m.-1 p.m.Main feed: 6:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured group: 2-6 p.m.Featured group: 1-6 p.m.Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee: 7:45 a.m.-2 p.m.Marquee: 7:45 a.m.-1 p.m.Marquee: 7:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured group: 2-6 p.m.Featured group: 1-6 p.m.Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured groups: 7:15 a.m.-2 p.m.Featured groups: 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m.Featured groups: 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured hole: 2-6 p.m.Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured holes: 7:45 a.m.-2 p.m.Featured holes: 7:45 a.m.-1 p.m.Featured holes: 7:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured hole: 2-6 p.m.Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    • Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured holes: A combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio:

    • Friday: noon-7 p.m.
    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.


    FEATURED GROUPINGS

    FRIDAY

    Marquee group

    • 7:51 a.m.: Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose, Tom Kim (10th tee)

    Featured groups

    • 7:29 a.m.: Russell Henley, Eric Cole, Daniel Berger (10th tee)
    • 7:40 a.m.: Rickie Fowler, Sungjae Im, Sepp Straka (10th tee)

    Featured hole

    • No. 5 (par 3), No. 7 (par 3), No. 15 (par 3), No. 17 (par 3)

    MUST READS

    'It’ll show its teeth': PGA National yields low scores, but pros aren’t holding their breath

    Why newly-minted TOUR winner Jake Knapp's childhood idol was Luke Donald

    The Bear Trap whisperer Andrew Novak keeps rolling at PGA National

    Justin Rose saves par from under fence at Cognizant Classic

    The First Look

    Purse breakdown: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.