Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Round 2: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

Both Chad Ramey and S.H. Kim carded bogey-free opening rounds of 64 at the notoriously challenging PGA National's Champion course to share the first-round lead. Cameron Young leads a pack of six players just one shot back at 6-under par. Billy Horschel and Erik van Rooyen are among seven players at 5-under heading into Friday. The 2012 Champion Rory McIlroy navigated his way around PGA National for a 4-under 67. Others at 4-under include FedExCup points leader Matthieu Pavon, Cognizant defending champion Chris Kirk and 2022 runner-up Shane Lowry.