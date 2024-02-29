Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Round 2: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Round 2 action from the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches gets underway Friday from PGA National, the first event of the TOUR's annual Florida Swing. The long-running PGA TOUR event may have a new title sponsor but many familiar faces will be in the field.
Both Chad Ramey and S.H. Kim carded bogey-free opening rounds of 64 at the notoriously challenging PGA National's Champion course to share the first-round lead. Cameron Young leads a pack of six players just one shot back at 6-under par. Billy Horschel and Erik van Rooyen are among seven players at 5-under heading into Friday. The 2012 Champion Rory McIlroy navigated his way around PGA National for a 4-under 67. Others at 4-under include FedExCup points leader Matthieu Pavon, Cognizant defending champion Chris Kirk and 2022 runner-up Shane Lowry.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)
Television:
- Friday: 2-6 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (NBC)
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: 6:45 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Main feed: 6:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Main feed: 6:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured group: 2-6 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee: 7:45 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Marquee: 7:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Marquee: 7:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured group: 2-6 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured groups: 7:15 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Featured groups: 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured groups: 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured hole: 2-6 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured holes: 7:45 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Featured holes: 7:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured holes: 7:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured hole: 2-6 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
- Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes: A combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Friday: noon-7 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
FEATURED GROUPINGS
FRIDAY
Marquee group
- 7:51 a.m.: Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose, Tom Kim (10th tee)
Featured groups
- 7:29 a.m.: Russell Henley, Eric Cole, Daniel Berger (10th tee)
- 7:40 a.m.: Rickie Fowler, Sungjae Im, Sepp Straka (10th tee)
Featured hole
- No. 5 (par 3), No. 7 (par 3), No. 15 (par 3), No. 17 (par 3)