The First Look: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

FIELD NOTES: McIlroy, who is making his third TOUR start of 2024, is searching for his first top-10 finish. This will mark his 10th start at PGA National but first since 2018. He won in 2012 – holding off Tiger Woods – and finished second in 2014… Chris Kirk looks to successfully defend his title at PGA National – something that hasn’t been done here since Jack Nicklaus in 1977-78. Kirk won The Sentry to open the 2024 PGA TOUR season… Eric Cole, whom Kirk defeated in a playoff at PGA National a year ago, lives in the area and returns to try and do one better this year. Cole, who won the TOUR’s Rookie of the Year honor last year, has had five top 25s in seven starts this season, including a T10 at The Genesis Invitational… The latest PGA TOUR winner, Jake Knapp, will look to make it two in a row. He’s set to tee it up at the Cognizant Classic, where he’ll make his PGA National debut… Current FedExCup leader Matthieu Pavon is back in action for the first time since finishing third at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Pavon has three top-10 finishes this season including his breakthrough win at the Farmers Insurance Open… World No. 9 Matt Fitzpatrick is making his third start at the Cognizant Classic and first since 2017. His best this season: a T14 at The Sentry… Fellow European Ryder Cuppers Shane Lowry and Justin Rose are also in the field at PGA National. Rose returns to PGA National for just the second time since 2015 despite having finished in the top five in 2010, 2012 and 2013. Lowry, meanwhile, will tee it up for the fifth straight year. He was one shot behind winner Sepp Straka in 2022 and, like McIlroy, lives in Jupiter… Another resident of Jupiter, Rickie Fowler, returns to the Cognizant Classic after missing it last season for the first time in 13 years. Fowler won at PGA National in 2017 and was the runner up in 2019… In all, 19 of the top 50 golfers in the Official World Golf Ranking are set to tee it up.