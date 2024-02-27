Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Round 1: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

Round 1 action from the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches gets underway Thursday from PGA National, the first event of the TOUR's annual Florida Swing. The long-running PGA TOUR event may have a new title sponsor but many familiar faces will be in the field. Highlighting the field is world No. 2 and 2012 champion Rory McIlroy, who's making his first start at PGA National since 2018. Defending champion Chris Kirk returns to the "The Bear Trap" after prevailing in a playoff at last year's edition over PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year Eric Cole. Sepp Straka, who captured his maiden TOUR victory here in 2022, will tee it up after a T5 finish last year in his title defense effort. The field also includes European Ryder Cup members Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose and 2022 runner-up Shane Lowry.