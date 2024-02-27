PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Round 1: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

1 Min Read

Latest

Loading...
    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    Round 1 action from the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches gets underway Thursday from PGA National, the first event of the TOUR's annual Florida Swing. The long-running PGA TOUR event may have a new title sponsor but many familiar faces will be in the field. Highlighting the field is world No. 2 and 2012 champion Rory McIlroy, who's making his first start at PGA National since 2018. Defending champion Chris Kirk returns to the "The Bear Trap" after prevailing in a playoff at last year's edition over PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year Eric Cole. Sepp Straka, who captured his maiden TOUR victory here in 2022, will tee it up after a T5 finish last year in his title defense effort. The field also includes European Ryder Cup members Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose and 2022 runner-up Shane Lowry.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.

    Leaderboard | Tee times

    HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Thursday-Friday: 2-6 p.m. (Golf Channel)
    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (NBC)

    PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+

    ThursdayFridaySaturdaySunday
    Stream 1Main feed: 6:45 a.m.-2 p.m.Main feed: 6:45 a.m.-2 p.m.Main feed: 6:45 a.m.-1 p.m.Main feed: 6:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured group: 2-6 p.m.Featured group: 2-6 p.m.Featured group: 1-6 p.m.Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee: 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m.Marquee: 7:45 a.m.-2 p.m.Marquee: 7:45 a.m.-1 p.m.Marquee: 7:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured group: 2-6 p.m.Featured group: 2-6 p.m.Featured group: 1-6 p.m.Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured groups: 7:15 a.m.-2 p.m.Featured groups: 7:15 a.m.-2 p.m.Featured groups: 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m.Featured groups: 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured hole: 2-6 p.m.Featured hole: 2-6 p.m.Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured holes: 7:45 a.m.-2 p.m.Featured holes: 7:45 a.m.-2 p.m.Featured holes: 7:45 a.m.-1 p.m.Featured holes: 7:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured hole: 2-6 p.m.Featured hole: 2-6 p.m.Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    • Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured holes: A combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio:

    • Thursday-Friday: noon-7 p.m.
    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

    FEATURED GROUPINGS

    THURSDAY

    Marquee groups

    • 7:40 a.m.: Rory McIlroy, Chris Kirk, Jake Knapp (10th tee)

    Featured groups

    • 7:29 a.m.: Camilo Villegas, Shane Lowry, Matthieu Pavon (10th tee)
    • 7:51 a.m.: Cameron Young, Akshay Bhatia, Nick Dunlap (10th tee)

    ESPN+ bonus coverage (once morning groups finish)

    • Stream 2
      • 12:51 p.m.: Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose, Tom Kim (first tee)
    • Stream 3
      • 12:29 p.m.: Russell Henley, Eric Cole, Daniel Berger (first tee)
      • 12:40 p.m.: Rickie Fowler, Sungjae Im, Sepp Straka (first tee)

    Featured hole

    • No. 5 (par 3), No. 7 (par 3), No. 15 (par 3), No. 17 (par 3)

    FRIDAY

    Marquee group

    • 7:51 a.m.: Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose, Tom Kim (10th tee)

    Featured groups

    • 7:29 a.m.: Russell Henley, Eric Cole, Daniel Berger (10th tee)
    • 7:40 a.m.: Rickie Fowler, Sungjae Im, Sepp Straka (10th tee)

    ESPN+ bonus coverage (once morning groups finish)

    • Stream 2
      • 12:40 p.m.: Rory McIlroy, Chris Kirk, Jake Knapp (first tee)
    • Stream 3
      • 12:29 p.m.: Camilo Villegas, Shane Lowry, Matthieu Pavon (first tee)
      • 12:51 p.m.: Cameron Young, Akshay Bhatia, Nick Dunlap (first tee)

    Featured hole

    • No. 5 (par 3), No. 7 (par 3), No. 15 (par 3), No. 17 (par 3)

    PGA TOUR
