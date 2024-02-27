Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Round 1: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Round 1 action from the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches gets underway Thursday from PGA National, the first event of the TOUR's annual Florida Swing. The long-running PGA TOUR event may have a new title sponsor but many familiar faces will be in the field. Highlighting the field is world No. 2 and 2012 champion Rory McIlroy, who's making his first start at PGA National since 2018. Defending champion Chris Kirk returns to the "The Bear Trap" after prevailing in a playoff at last year's edition over PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year Eric Cole. Sepp Straka, who captured his maiden TOUR victory here in 2022, will tee it up after a T5 finish last year in his title defense effort. The field also includes European Ryder Cup members Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose and 2022 runner-up Shane Lowry.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)
Television:
- Thursday-Friday: 2-6 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (NBC)
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: 6:45 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Main feed: 6:45 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Main feed: 6:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Main feed: 6:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured group: 2-6 p.m.
|Featured group: 2-6 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee: 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Marquee: 7:45 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Marquee: 7:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Marquee: 7:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured group: 2-6 p.m.
|Featured group: 2-6 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured groups: 7:15 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Featured groups: 7:15 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Featured groups: 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured groups: 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured hole: 2-6 p.m.
|Featured hole: 2-6 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured holes: 7:45 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Featured holes: 7:45 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Featured holes: 7:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured holes: 7:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured hole: 2-6 p.m.
|Featured hole: 2-6 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
- Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes: A combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Thursday-Friday: noon-7 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
FEATURED GROUPINGS
THURSDAY
Marquee groups
- 7:40 a.m.: Rory McIlroy, Chris Kirk, Jake Knapp (10th tee)
Featured groups
- 7:29 a.m.: Camilo Villegas, Shane Lowry, Matthieu Pavon (10th tee)
- 7:51 a.m.: Cameron Young, Akshay Bhatia, Nick Dunlap (10th tee)
ESPN+ bonus coverage (once morning groups finish)
- Stream 2
- 12:51 p.m.: Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose, Tom Kim (first tee)
- Stream 3
- 12:29 p.m.: Russell Henley, Eric Cole, Daniel Berger (first tee)
- 12:40 p.m.: Rickie Fowler, Sungjae Im, Sepp Straka (first tee)
Featured hole
- No. 5 (par 3), No. 7 (par 3), No. 15 (par 3), No. 17 (par 3)
FRIDAY
Marquee group
- 7:51 a.m.: Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose, Tom Kim (10th tee)
Featured groups
- 7:29 a.m.: Russell Henley, Eric Cole, Daniel Berger (10th tee)
- 7:40 a.m.: Rickie Fowler, Sungjae Im, Sepp Straka (10th tee)
ESPN+ bonus coverage (once morning groups finish)
- Stream 2
- 12:40 p.m.: Rory McIlroy, Chris Kirk, Jake Knapp (first tee)
- Stream 3
- 12:29 p.m.: Camilo Villegas, Shane Lowry, Matthieu Pavon (first tee)
- 12:51 p.m.: Cameron Young, Akshay Bhatia, Nick Dunlap (first tee)
Featured hole
- No. 5 (par 3), No. 7 (par 3), No. 15 (par 3), No. 17 (par 3)