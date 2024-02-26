Capital One’s The Match: How to watch, format
1 Min Read
Watch Rory McIlroy, Lexi Thompson, Max Homa and Rose Zhang in primetime
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Rory McIlroy, Max Homa, Lexi Thompson and Rose Zhang will tee it up under the lights for the ninth iteration of "Capital One’s The Match." To broaden the game’s appeal, especially to kids, the four superstars will compete in a 12-hole charity skins game at The Park at West Palm Beach, a Gil Hanse design that reimagined and resurrected a closed muni.
How to watch
- When: Monday, Feb. 26, at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: The Park golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida
- Broadcast: TNT, TruTV, HLN, and the B/R Sports Add-On on Max
Format
For the event’s first-ever mixed skins format, each hole will be worth a specified amount for charity.
All four golfers will utilize the same tees for the four par-3 holes in the routing, while the remaining eight holes will use varying tee boxes and yardages for the men and women. The golfer raising the most funds through the skins format at the end of the event will be declared the winner.
Additional details to come on the designated holes and challenges.
In conjunction with the First Tee, the event will promote inclusiveness and access to the game, with commentary by Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Trevor Immelman, Christina Kim and Kathryn Tappen. DJ Khaled and former NHL player Paul Bissonnette also will chime in.