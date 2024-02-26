Max Homa lets his mom down, but Rory McIlroy thrives under lights at ‘The Match’

After the third hole carried over, the par-4 fourth hole was played as a one-club challenge; McIlroy made a winning par, worth two skins and $200,000 to charity, after selecting 5-wood. He found the fairway and then played a swooping scissor-slice from 175 yards that caught the green’s right side and ran into the fringe. He said afterward that he would have normally played 8-iron. He made do and two-putted from some 50 feet, lagging to 3 feet and draining the par putt; he said afterward that he often practices putting with a 5-wood with putting coach Brad Faxon. It paid dividends here.