Ryo Hisatsune becomes first Japanese player to win DP World Tour Rookie of the Year honors
5 Min Read
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
Ryo Hisatsune became the first Japanese player to be named Sir Henry Cotton Rookie of the Year on Tuesday, following a memorable maiden season on the DP World Tour.
The 21-year-old won the Cazoo Open de France and recorded seven other top-10 finishes as he finished his debut campaign in 17th position on the Race to Dubai.
Hisatsune earned his playing privileges by finishing seventh at the DP World Tour Qualifying School Final Stage in November 2022 and started his career in style by sharing second place at the season-opening Fortinet Australian PGA Championship that same month.
He posted back-to-back top 10s at the Hero Indian Open and Magical Kenya Open Presented by Absa in early 2023, but his season highlight undoubtedly came in September when he became the first Japanese player to win in Continental Europe in more than 40 years with a breakthrough title in the Cazoo Open de France at Le Golf National. His two-shot victory, courtesy of a final-round 66 that included five birdies on the back nine, also moved him into the top 100 on the Official World Golf Ranking for the first time.
Hisatsune’s other top-10 finishes came at the Soudal Open, Made in HimmerLand, Barracuda Championship and Nedbank Golf Challenge. He finished the season by sharing 18th position in the DP World Tour Championship. Those performances helped him end the 2023 season in 17th position on the final Race to Dubai Rankings in Partnership with Rolex, as he also secured dual membership with the PGA TOUR for the 2024 season, taking the 10th and final available card.
The world No. 83 was voted as the 2023 Sir Henry Cotton Rookie of the Year by a panel comprising three members of the DP World Tour’s Tournament Committee and three DP World Tour Executives, beating a strong list of contenders to the prestigious award.
That list included Sweden’s Ludvig Åberg – who won the Omega European Masters, recorded two other top 10s and made his Ryder Cup debut just three months after turning professional – and South Korean star Tom Kim, who finished joint runner-up in The Open Championship, as well as English pair Dan Bradbury and Dan Brown, New Zealand’s Daniel Hillier and Northern Irishman Tom McKibbin, all of whom won on the DP World Tour in 2023 and qualified for the DP World Tour Championship earlier this month.
“I’m so happy; it’s such a surprise,” said Hisatsune. “This season has been such an experience on the DP World Tour, it’s been so exciting. Winning the Open de France was amazing for me. I’ve been working so hard, and it was such a good result. I was so happy and very honored to become a Japanese winner on the DP World Tour.
“Three years ago, I missed my card at Q-School in Japan, so I went on Japan’s second tier, won three times and got a Japan Tour card. Finally I got a DP World Tour card last year, and now I’ve also got a PGA TOUR card. I’m excited, and I’m so happy.”
Keith Pelley, Chief Executive Officer of the DP World Tour, said: “I would like to congratulate Ryo on being named Sir Henry Cotton Rookie of the Year after an impressive first season on the DP World Tour. Ryo is part of a strong contingent of Japanese players coming through and playing a global schedule on the DP World Tour, and he joins an illustrious list of winners of this prestigious award.
“In addition to his victory at one of Europe’s most renowned courses, he showed remarkable consistency throughout his debut season, and now having dual membership of both our Tour and the PGA TOUR at just 21 years old, he undoubtedly has the potential to go on to achieve even greater success globally.”
David Howell, Chairman of the Tournament Committee, said: “The list of contenders for this year’s award was particularly strong, but Ryo thoroughly deserves this accolade for his performances throughout the season. He has proven over 27 events that he belongs at this level and his victory in France, at one of our most historic events and challenging golf courses, was particularly impressive. He is a young man with a lot of talent, and I look forward to seeing him flourish in the years to come.”
Sir Henry Cotton Rookie of the Year honorees
2023 Ryo Hisatsune (JPN)
2022 Thriston Lawrence (RSA)
2021 Matti Schmid (GER)
2020 Sami Välimäki (FIN)
2019 Robert MacIntyre (SCO)
2018 Shubhankar Sharma (IND)
2017 Jon Rahm (ESP)
2016 Jeunghun Wang (KOR)
2015 Byeong Hun An (KOR)
2014 Brooks Koepka (USA)
2013 Peter Uihlein (USA)
2012 Ricardo Santos (POR)
2011 Tom Lewis (ENG)
2010 Matteo Manassero (ITA)
2009 Chris Wood (ENG)
2008 Pablo Larrazábal (ESP)
2007 Martin Kaymer (GER)
2006 Marc Warren (SCO)
2005 Gonzalo Fernandez-Castaño (ESP)
2004 Scott Drummond (SCO)
2003 Peter Lawrie (IRL)
2002 Nick Dougherty (ENG)
2001 Paul Casey (ENG)
2000 Ian Poulter (ENG)
1999 Sergio Garcia (ESP)
1998 Olivier Edmond (FRA)
1997 Scott Henderson (SCO)
1996 Thomas Björn (DEN)
1995 Jarmo Sandelin (SWE)
1994 Jonathan Lomas (ENG)
1993 Gary Orr (SCO)
1992 Jim Payne (ENG)
1991 Per-Ulrik Johansson (SWE)
1990 Russell Claydon (ENG)
1989 Paul Broadhurst (ENG)
1988 Colin Montgomerie (SCO)
1987 Peter Baker (ENG)
1986 José María Olazábal (ESP)
1985 Paul Thomas (WAL)
1984 Philip Parkin (WAL)
1983 Grant Turner (ENG)
1982 Gordon Brand Jr. (SCO)
1981 Jeremy Bennett (ENG)
1980 Paul Hoad (ENG)
1979 Mike Miller (SCO)
1978 Sandy Lyle (SCO)
1977 Sir Nick Faldo (ENG)
1976 Mark James (ENG)
1974 Carl Mason (ENG)
1973 Philip Elson (ENG)
1972 Sam Torrance (SCO)
1971 David Llewellyn (WAL)
1970 Stuart Brown (ENG)
1969 Peter Oosterhuis (ENG)
1968 Bernard Gallacher (SCO)
1966 Robin Liddle (SCO)
1963 Tony Jacklin (ENG)
1961 Alex Caygill (ENG)
1960 Tommy Goodwin (ENG)