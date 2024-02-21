Masters extends three special invitations for 2024
1 Min Read
Ryo Hisatsune will make his debut in the Masters this April. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Denmark’s Thorbjørn Olesen, Japan’s Ryo Hisatsune and Chile’s Joaquin Niemann have accepted invitations to compete in the 2024 Masters, Fred Ridley, chairman of Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters, announced Wednesday.
“The Masters Tournament has a long-standing tradition of inviting leading international players who are not otherwise qualified,” Ridley said. “Today’s announcement represents the Tournament’s continued commitment towards developing interest in the game of golf across the world. We look forward to welcoming each player to Augusta National this spring.”
Olesen will compete in his fourth Masters and his first since 2019. He made the cut in his three previous appearances at Augusta National, including a T6 in his debut in 2013. Last month, Olesen, 34, won in the United Arab Emirates, marking his third consecutive DP World Tour season with a victory. He has five top-10s in his last seven worldwide appearances. Olesen holds dual membership with the DP World Tour and PGA TOUR.
Hisatsune will make his debut in the Masters this April. In November, he became the first Japanese player to be voted the DP World Tour’s Rookie of the Year. The 21-year-old concluded the 2023 DP World Tour season ranked No. 10 to earn dual membership on the PGA TOUR. Hisatsune has made three cuts in four TOUR starts, including a T11 finish at The American Express.
Niemann, 25, is set to appear in his fifth Masters, where he has made the cut in three of his first four appearances, including a career-best T16 in 2023.
As of Feb. 21, 83 players have been invited to compete in the 2024 Masters. Two qualification criteria remain active:
- Winners of upcoming PGA TOUR events that award a full-point allocation
- The top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking published during the week before the Masters
The 88th playing of the Masters is scheduled for April 8–14.