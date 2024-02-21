Masters extends three special invitations for 2024

Olesen will compete in his fourth Masters and his first since 2019. He made the cut in his three previous appearances at Augusta National, including a T6 in his debut in 2013. Last month, Olesen, 34, won in the United Arab Emirates, marking his third consecutive DP World Tour season with a victory. He has five top-10s in his last seven worldwide appearances. Olesen holds dual membership with the DP World Tour and PGA TOUR.