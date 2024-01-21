PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Aaron Rodgers makes ace in first round since Achilles injury

    Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM

    Aaron Rodgers is a human highlight reel on the football field and apparently on the golf course.

    The New York Jets star quarterback made an ace on the 17th hole of Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday. An avid golfer, Rodgers shared a photo on social media celebrating the ace, adding it was his first round of golf since he reputed his left Achilles tendon in Week 1 of the NFL Season in September.



    “O-Line Trip. First round post surgery. Las Vegas. Shadow Creek #17. ‘Let’s take a photo boys’, moments later…Hole in One!!!” Rodgers wrote on Instagram. Jets center Connor McGovern captured the moment. Offensive linemen Chris Glaser and Max Mitchell rounded out the foursome.

    It’s an apt tune-up for Rodgers, the defending AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am champion. Rodgers and Ben Silverman won the event by one stroke a year ago.

    "It's really significant," Rodgers said of last year's victory. "It's always been on my bucket list."

    He can check a hole-in-one off his bucket list now, too.

    PGA TOUR
