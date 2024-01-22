Timeline: Nick Dunlap’s incredible road to becoming PGA TOUR winner

Aug. 20, 2023: Dunlap becomes the only player to win both the U.S. Amateur and U.S. Junior Amateur by beating Neal Shipley, 4 and 3, in the championship match of the U.S. Amateur. “Just to be in the same conversation as Tiger is a dream come true and something that I’ve worked my entire life for,” Dunlap said. “It’s the hours and hours that nobody sees to try to get to this point and even have a chance to win this trophy.”