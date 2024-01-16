Adrian Meronk wins DP World Tour Player of the Year
Adrian Meronk was presented with the Seve Ballesteros Award for the 2023 DP World Tour Player of the Year by Javier Ballesteros (R) and DP World Tour Chief Executive Keith Pelley (L) prior to the Hero Dubai Desert Classic. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Adrian Meronk admitted he was “shocked” Tuesday upon learning he had won the 2023 Seve Ballesteros Award after being voted Player of the Year by his peers on the DP World Tour.
Meronk, 31, is the first player from Poland to be voted Player of the Year after a season in which he won three times and finished a career-high fourth on the Race to Dubai Rankings.
"It feels amazing,” he said. “I'm shocked, to be honest, I didn't expect that. You got me by surprise but seeing my name next to all of these players, it's unbelievable. I'm very grateful for this award.
“It means a lot to me that other players appreciate my season last year,” he added.
Meronk earned 38% of the votes, with Race to Dubai champion and three-time FedExCup winner Rory McIlroy in second place. Nicolai Højgaard and Viktor Hovland, who clinched the PGA TOUR’s FedExCup, tied for third.
Having finished No. 1 in the 2023 DP World Tour Eligibility Ranking, Meronk will play on the PGA TOUR as well as the DP World Tour this season. He’s comfortable in America, having attended East Tennessee State University, and made 11 PGA TOUR starts last season, with his best a T14 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Meronk was presented with the Player of the Year trophy by Javier Ballesteros in advance of this week’s Hero Dubai Desert Classic, won by Seve Ballesteros more than 30 years ago.