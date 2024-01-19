Cameron Young leads by three at Hero Dubai Desert Classic
Cameron Young leads by three after an 8-under 64 on Friday at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Adrian Meronk sits tied for second, Rasmus and Nicolai Hojgaard in T4 at 7 under
Written by Associated Press
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Cameron Young will take a three-shot lead into the weekend at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic after his 8-under 64 on Friday.
The world No. 25 and playing in Dubai for the first time, made nine birdies before he bogeyed his final hole — hitting the water on his second shot on No. 9.
“I putted fantastic," said the 2021-22 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year. "I made a couple long ones yesterday and then made a few more today that kind of had no right going in. I didn’t make too many mistakes.”
Young was 13-under 131 overall after two rounds at Emirates Golf Club. Adrian Meronk (66), recently crowned the DP World Tour’s player of 2023, and Andy Sullivan (67) were three strokes back.
Twin brothers Nicolai Hojgaard (69) and Rasmus Hojgaard (70) joined Richie Ramsay (68) a further three shots back.
The world No. 2 Rory McIlroy birdied the 18th to get to 2-under for the day and was 10 shots off the lead. The Open champion Brian Harman (71) was a further stroke behind.
McIlroy is a three-time winner of the tournament and is coming off a second place at last week’s Dubai Invitational behind Tommy Fleetwood, who was eight shots off the lead after his 70 on Friday.