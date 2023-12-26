2024 preview: Predicting the International Team for 2024 Presidents Cup

It’s hard to believe Day hasn’t played the Presidents Cup since 2017, but he’s basically a lock to be back on the International Team after a career resurgence under the tutelage of instructor Chris Como. The biggest benefit of the swing changes? They’ve allowed Day to remain healthy, leading to his best season in years. His ended a five-year winless drought at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson and qualified for the TOUR Championship after finishing outside the top 100 in the FedExCup in each of the previous two years. He also was runner-up at The Open Championship in 2023, his best finish in a major since 2016, and returned to the top 20 of the world ranking for the first time in four years. The International Team is better with Jason Day on it, and his presence will be a boon to their chances in Montreal.