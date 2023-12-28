2024 preview: Twenty-four players under 24 to watch in 2024

Age: 20

It’s always good when you’re mentioned in the same company as Tiger Woods. When Dunlap won this year’s U.S. Amateur, he became the only player other than Woods to win both the U.S. Junior and the U.S. Amateur. He also could be next in line after Sargent – his fellow Alabama native – to earn his PGA TOUR card through PGA TOUR University Accelerated. Dunlap, an Alabama sophomore, already has 11 points and he’ll earn at least three more with his impending appearances in three majors in 2024. Dunlap beat Sargent in the first round of the U.S. Amateur en route to his victory at Cherry Hills. According to Golf Channel’s Brentley Romine, it prompted Sargent to text him, “You’re the best player in the world right now, and you proved it today.”