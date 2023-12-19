TPC Network announces retirement of John Hugghins as Senior Vice President of Operations

Since commencing his remarkable journey as an assistant golf professional at TPC Sawgrass in 1984, Hugghins has been a driving force in the development and growth of the organization, providing a unique blend of practical and operational expertise. He went on to serve in key roles such as general manager at MetroWest Golf Club and Arnold Palmer’s Bay Hill Club and Lodge before returning to the TPC Network. His leadership has extended across various TPC properties, including TPC Eagle Trace, TPC Southwind, TPC Sugarloaf and TPC Sawgrass, before assuming the role of senior vice president, TPC Operations at the PGA TOUR in 2004.