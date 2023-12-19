TPC Network announces retirement of John Hugghins as Senior Vice President of Operations
2 Min Read
TPC Network welcomes Victor Aliprando Jr. into role
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – After an extraordinary tenure spanning more than three decades, John Hugghins will retire from his position as senior vice president of TPC Network operations, marking the end of an illustrious career, effective Dec. 31. In a seamless transition, Victor “Vic” Aliprando Jr., currently serving as vice president of business development, will ascend to the position of Senior Vice President.
“John’s journey within the TPC Network has been nothing short of inspiring,” said TPC Network Chief Operating Officer Jim Triola. “His unwavering determination and commitment have shaped the course of the TPC Network. As we bid farewell to John, we are confident that Vic is the right person to carry us forward. We extend our warmest wishes to John on his well-deserved retirement.”
Since commencing his remarkable journey as an assistant golf professional at TPC Sawgrass in 1984, Hugghins has been a driving force in the development and growth of the organization, providing a unique blend of practical and operational expertise. He went on to serve in key roles such as general manager at MetroWest Golf Club and Arnold Palmer’s Bay Hill Club and Lodge before returning to the TPC Network. His leadership has extended across various TPC properties, including TPC Eagle Trace, TPC Southwind, TPC Sugarloaf and TPC Sawgrass, before assuming the role of senior vice president, TPC Operations at the PGA TOUR in 2004.
In taking the reins from Hugghins, Aliprando brings a wealth of experience and a track record of success in golf course management. He began his career within the TPC Network in 2002 at TPC Sugarloaf in Duluth, Georgia, where he served as head professional before earning promotions to director of golf and general manager. In 2012, Aliprando transferred to TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach as the club manager. He was promoted from TPC Sawgrass in 2013 to senior director of business development and then vice president of business development for the TPC Network.
A graduate of Mississippi State University, Aliprando holds a bachelor of business administration with a major in marketing and has completed the PGA Golf Management (PGM) Program. His professional journey began as the head professional at Spencer T. Olin Community Golf Course in Alton, Illinois. Additionally, he was general manager at Silverthorn Country Club in Brooksville, Florida, The Carolina Club and Woodlake Resort & Golf Club in Pinehurst, North Carolina.
"It's a true honor for me to follow in John’s footsteps and assume the position of Senior Vice President,” said Aliprando. “I am committed to building upon the strong foundation John has so brilliantly laid, and together with the exceptional TPC Network team, look forward to charting new heights."