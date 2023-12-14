Final Stage at Q-School update: Roberto Diaz seeks full PGA TOUR status with renewed vision

T1. Tano Goya (-5) – Another rookie from last year, Goya finished 155th in the FedExCup Fall, leaving him only conditional Korn Ferry Tour status for next season. He’s on pace for much more. “It won't change anything for me whatever happens this week," he said. "I'll still be the same person, I'm going to be enjoying myself. Whatever is my situation and wherever I get to play, I'll do it 100 percent."